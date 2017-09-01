Man, horse killed in Haywood Co. wagon train crash - FOX Carolina 21

Man, horse killed in Haywood Co. wagon train crash

A collision involving a wagon train claimed the life of a man and a horse on Friday, according to The Mountaineer.

The newspaper reported that a wagon train which crosses the county each Labor Day was hit from behind by a Ford Ranger truck on Jonathan Creek Road. Emergency responders and veterinarians responded to the scene.

A man died at the scene of the crash and a horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Another man and a child where transported to the hospital. A second horse involved in the incident was also transported to receive veterinary care for a wound to its hind leg.

"When I saw it, that man in the white truck was still moving after he hit it," Karan Goins, a witness, told The Mountaineer. "People were flying and one horse was pinned against the rail."

