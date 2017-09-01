Second man dies months after NC holiday wagon train crash

UPDATE: The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a second victim has passed away after a wagon train collision in September 2017. Ernest Lee Summey, 54, passed away on Sunday.

A collision involving a wagon train claimed the life of a man and a horse on Sep. 1, according to The Mountaineer.

The newspaper reported that a wagon train which crosses the county each Labor Day was hit from behind by a Ford Ranger truck on Jonathan Creek Road. Emergency responders and veterinarians responded to the scene.

A man on the wagon died at the scene of the crash and a horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Another man and a child who were in the back of the wagon were transported to the hospital. A second horse involved in the incident was also transported to receive veterinary care for a wound to its hind leg.

"When I saw it, that man in the white truck was still moving after he hit it," Karan Goins, a witness, told The Mountaineer. "People were flying and one horse was pinned against the rail."

Troopers said the truck driver was treated on scene and released. No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

