Police: Student sustains minor injury in Abbeville bus crash

Police said one student was hurt in a bus crash along Hwy 72 on Friday.

According to officials with the Abbeville Police Department, the crash happened at the coroner of South Main Street and Hwy 72 in Abbeville.

Police said the bus driver was not at fault in the crash, and that a driver had rear ended the bus. The driver that hit the bus was ticketed.

One student on the bus sustained a minor injury and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, said police. All students were reported in good condition with no major injuries.

