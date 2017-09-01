Spartanburg school "adopts" Texas elementary class

A Spartanburg District Two first grade class is helping students in Texas affected by hurricane Harvey. They adopted another first grade class in Rosenburg, Texas.

After the hurricane, Mayo Elementary School first grade teacher, Ashley Brady submitted a request to adopt a Texas classroom. Her class found out this week they were matched with a Arrendondo Elementary School.

According to Brady, that school has been underwater for days. Which has destroyed their books and school supplies for the year.

Brady along with her first grade class are collecting school supplies for their Texas counterpart. They’re accepting items like paper, pencils, pen pouches, glue, and rulers.

Along with monetary donations and gifts cards for Target and Wal Mart. Brady says brought the idea to her class and they jumped right on it.

"They might be small and they might not have a lot, but anything you give that is given in love and in compassion can make a really big difference,” said Brady.

The class will collect donations at the school until September 15th.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.