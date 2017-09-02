Troopers: Coroner responding to train accident in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of fatal train accident in Greer. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of fatal train accident in Greer. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to the scene of a fatal train accident in Greer early Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol Troopers have blocked off a scene on South Line Street and Moore Street.

Troopers say at least one person has died.

No further details were released.

We have a crew on scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.