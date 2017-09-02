Troopers: Coroner responding to train accident in Spartanburg Co - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Coroner responding to train accident in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of fatal train accident in Greer. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal train accident in Greer. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of fatal train accident in Greer. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal train accident in Greer. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to the scene of a fatal train accident in Greer early Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol Troopers have blocked off a scene on South Line Street and Moore Street.

Troopers say at least one person has died.

No further details were released.

We have a crew on scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.