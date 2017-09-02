Hurricane Irma to strengthen/move TOWARD the US, but how close?

Hurricane Irma, a category 2 hurricane as of early Saturday morning, is forecast to strengthen back into a category 3, and possibly category 4 storm as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles.

The latest forecast has it making a slight northwesterly turn, which would move it in the direction of the U.S. east coast.

HOWEVER, there are still a few factors that will dictate its track and whether it would remain a "fish storm," one that stays at sea or one that strikes the east coast. The main thing is how a ridge of high pressure sets up over the Atlantic Ocean next weekend.

If it weakens or centers itself a little farther east of center, then it would have a better chance at staying in the Ocean.

If it strengthens, then it would have a better chance at steering the storm closer to the United States as it essentially acts like a bubble in which the storm can't move into. The storm would ride along the southern part of the ridge as it rotates in a clockwise direction

Most computer models have the ridge staying strong, but it is still very early in the forecast, as it wouldn't be until next weekend or possibly even early the following week when it would *POTENTIALLY* make landfall in the U.S.

There are also various things that could influence how this Atlantic ridge behaves. One of these is the cold front set to give the western Carolinas its next decent rain chance next Wednesday.

The bottom line is that there is no immediate threat to the United States AS OF NOW, but people on the coast need to remain vigilant in following the latest forecasts as we're still more than 1 week away from possible impact

At this point, folks on the Carolina coast should be aware of Irma's whereabouts and begin making a preliminary plan in case a bigger threat to land is forecast in the coming days.

