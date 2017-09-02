Clemson students to broadcast first 'Tigertown Countdown' game-day show Saturday morning at 10

Students on the Clemson University campus are gearing up for football season with an all new game-day sports broadcast.

Tigertown Countdown is a college game-day broadcast made by the students and for the students. It was created by sophomore Thomas Marshall III.

Marshall said the show “will be an event for students, faculty, staff, family, and all Clemson fans to gather and enjoy sports and entertainment before the September 2nd, 2017 matchup between Clemson University and Kent State University, similarly to College GameDay.”

The broadcast will be filmed right outside the property of Stadium Suites, with the Clemson Memorial Stadium as a backdrop.

Tigertown Countdown will feature a panel of Tigervisions’s members and news correspondents. Marshall said they will also interview students on campus throughout the week.

Marshall is asking for other campus organizations to be a part of the broadcast.

The very first Tigertown Countdown will be broadcast on Saturday at 10 a.m. Clemson fans can watch the game live at Stadium Suites before the football game or on channel 88 in the residential buildings, dining halls and Fike Recreation Center.

The Tigers face off at home against Kent State University at noon.

More news: The Latest: Confirmed Harvey-related death toll now 42

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.