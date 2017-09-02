Panthers release Ben Boulware

The Carolina Panthers are releasing Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware.

Per an Updated Panther roster released Saturday afternoon, Boulware will join over a dozen others cut from the team.

Saturday morning, Boulware sent out the following tweet:

Don't be too busy adding up your troubles that you forget to count your blessings. God is still God and God is still Good! — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 2, 2017

The Panthers made their final roster cuts on Saturday.

View the full 53-man roster here.

