Panthers release Ben Boulware

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal train accident involving a pedestrian in Greer early Saturday morning.More >
A collision involving a wagon train claimed the life of a man and a horse on Friday, according to The Mountaineer.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 2 hurricane as of early Saturday morning, is forecast to strengthen and move TOWARD the US, but exactly how close will it get and could it make landfall?More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging citizens to lock their doors and windows after a home burglary on Thursday morning.More >
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said charges have been filed in the death of an 8-month-old child.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman died early Friday morning after her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-385 North in the Fountain Inn area.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
A Tonopah couple is facing felony charges after police say they had a threesome with a teenage girl who baby sat for them.More >
The University of South Carolina will take on NC State for the team's home opener at a neutral site in Charlotte, NC.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes with a season opener at home on Saturday.More >
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
The Spartanburg County coroner said he and deputies were investigating a death of Buckingham Road on August 31, 2017.
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
Bystander Camden Mounts shared photos with FOX Carolina of the aftermath of a suspected DUI crash in Clemson.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
