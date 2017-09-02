Panthers release Ben Boulware - FOX Carolina 21

Panthers release Ben Boulware

Posted: Updated:
Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware. (Source: AP) Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware. (Source: AP)
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Carolina Panthers are releasing Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware.

Per an Updated Panther roster released Saturday afternoon, Boulware will join over a dozen others cut from the team.

Saturday morning, Boulware sent out the following tweet:

The Panthers made their final roster cuts on Saturday.

View the full 53-man roster here.

More news: Clemson students to broadcast first 'Tigertown Countdown' game-day show Saturday morning at 10

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.