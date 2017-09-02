Clemson to face off at home against Kent State

Football season is here and to start it off, the Tigers are going head-to-head with Kent State University.

The defending national champions will face the Golden Flashes at home on Saturday at the Clemson Memorial Stadium. Kick off is at noon on ESPN.

Coach Dabo Swinney has confidence the team is prepared for the prime time kickoff.

"I really enjoy this time of year - game week. There's nothing better. Just excited to kick it off and see us play and see what the identity of this team is gonna be and how it's going to shape up as we go through the course of the season," Coach Swinney said. "I think it's going to be fun. We're as ready to play as you can possibly be for an opener. You can only bring them so far and then you've gotta go play. These guys they know exactly what it takes and they're excited to play."

Coach Swinney said as with any season, there are a lot of unknowns, but he's excited to see what the season has in store.

View a game-day slideshow here.

More news: Gamecocks ready to open season against Wolfpack in Charlotte

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.