Clemson to face off at home against Kent State

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A collision involving a wagon train claimed the life of a man and a horse on Friday, according to The Mountaineer.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging citizens to lock their doors and windows after a home burglary on Thursday morning.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 2 hurricane as of early Saturday morning, is forecast to strengthen and move TOWARD the US, but exactly how close will it get and could it make landfall?More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal train accident involving a pedestrian in Greer early Saturday morning.More >
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said charges have been filed in the death of an 8-month-old child.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman died early Friday morning after her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-385 North in the Fountain Inn area.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Tonopah couple is facing felony charges after police say they had a threesome with a teenage girl who baby sat for them.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes with a season opener at home on Saturday.More >
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
The Spartanburg County coroner said he and deputies were investigating a death of Buckingham Road on August 31, 2017.
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
Bystander Camden Mounts shared photos with FOX Carolina of the aftermath of a suspected DUI crash in Clemson.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
