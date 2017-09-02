Dispatch: Fire crews on scene of Pizza Hut in Easley - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Fire crews on scene of Pizza Hut in Easley

Posted: Updated:
Fire at Pizza Hut. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina) Fire at Pizza Hut. (9/2/17 FOX Carolina)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers with the Easley City Fire Department confirm, fire crews are on scene of a fire at Pizza Hut.

The Pizza Hut is located on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

No further details were released.

We have a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.