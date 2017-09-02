Bryant shines in debut as No. 5 Clemson beats Kent St 56-3

The Carolina Panthers are releasing Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal train accident involving a pedestrian in Greer early Saturday morning.More >
A collision involving a wagon train claimed the life of a man and a horse on Friday, according to The Mountaineer.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 2 hurricane as of early Saturday morning, is forecast to strengthen and move TOWARD the US, but exactly how close will it get and could it make landfall?More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging citizens to lock their doors and windows after a home burglary on Thursday morning.More >
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said charges have been filed in the death of an 8-month-old child.More >
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman died early Friday morning after her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-385 North in the Fountain Inn area.More >
Police, fire crews, Hazmat and DHEC are investigating after a mysterious substance turned the Reedy River lime green on Saturday.More >
North Carolina Apple Festival takes place in Hendersonville, North Carolina. (9/2/17)More >
The University of South Carolina will take on NC State for the team's home opener at a neutral site in Charlotte, NC.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes with a season opener at home on Saturday.More >
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
The Spartanburg County coroner said he and deputies were investigating a death of Buckingham Road on August 31, 2017.
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
Bystander Camden Mounts shared photos with FOX Carolina of the aftermath of a suspected DUI crash in Clemson.More >
