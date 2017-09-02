DHEC called to investigate substance after Reedy River turns lime green

The Reedy River in Falls Park turned lime green on Saturday and police are working to figure out why.

Officials with the Greenville Police Department say they are not quite sure why the Reedy is green, but they warn everyone to stay out of the river until they give the all clear.

Police say they are working with the fire department and Parks & Recreation to figure out if the color change is toxic or if it was a prank.

As of 4:38 p.m., officials said the substance had been contained from further travel by Hazmat and the Department of Health and Environmental Control is coming to test it.

