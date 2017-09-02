Nice days ahead, but watching Irma closely

Our weather stays nice before rain moves in Wednesday, but all eyes will be on Irma.

This evening, clouds and mountain showers will gradually clear with temperatures dropping into the 50s to low 60s. Expect a very nice, crisp start to Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring near full sunshine with limited cloud cover as highs reach the upper 70s to middle 80s. Some spots could reach the upper 80s toward the Midlands.

This nice weather sticks around into the first part of the week before changes arrive. Clouds will begin increasing late Tuesday, but most areas should stay dry save a few showers in western NC.

A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. At this time, there appears to be no severe weather risk.

Some even cooler air is expected to arrive by Friday and Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

By next Friday, Irma will likely be a major hurricane nearing the southeastern Bahamas. Its eventual track still remains HIGHLY murky, but areas along the U.S. east coast should closely monitor the track of Irma through the week. For MORE on Irma, click HERE!

