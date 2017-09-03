Sheriff's Office: Deputies respond to disturbance, fire in Greenville Co.

Greenville County deputies are investigating after a call for a disturbance led to the discovery of a fire Saturday night, per the sheriff's office.

Sergeant Jimmy Bolt confirms, deputies were dispatched to a scene on Heatherly Drive around 11:52 p.m. for a disturbance call. Dispatchers said the caller said a male subject was assaulting another male subject.

However, some time after deputies arrived on scene they noticed a fire at the back of the home they were dispatched to, Sgt. Bolt said.

The Parker Fire Department was then called to respond.

Sgt. Bolt says several individuals were detained during the investigation, but no one has been formally charged.

He says at least one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fight.

Few other details are available at this time.

More news: North Korea tests most powerful nuclear bomb yet

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.