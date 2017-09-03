Lavonia Police searching for suspect after robbery at Dollar General

Lavonia Police are searching for an individual captured in surveillance video from a robbery on Thursday.

Police say the Dollar General in Lavonia was robbed on Thursday around 10:48 p.m.

In the surveillance video there appears to be a masked subject robbing the store before fleeing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 706-356-4848.

View the police department's post and surveillance video here.

More news: Sgt: Deputies respond to disturbance, fire in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.