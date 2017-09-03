Lavonia Police searching for suspect after robbery at Dollar Gen - FOX Carolina 21

Lavonia Police searching for suspect after robbery at Dollar General

Screen grab from Dollar General surveillance video. (Source: LPD) Screen grab from Dollar General surveillance video. (Source: LPD)
LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) -

Lavonia Police are searching for an individual captured in surveillance video from a robbery on Thursday.

Police say the Dollar General in Lavonia was robbed on Thursday around 10:48 p.m.

In the surveillance video there appears to be a masked subject robbing the store before fleeing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 706-356-4848. 

View the police department's post and surveillance video here.

