Greenville Police need help to ID armed robbery suspect

Greenville Police searching for this suspect in regards to armed robbery at Corner Mart. (Source: GPD)

Greenville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say a suspect robbed the Corner Mart on S. Pleasantburg Drive.

Per police, the clerk said a tall male entered the store and selected some items, which he took to the counter. The clerk then asked for the suspect's ID and the suspect presented a black handgun and demanded cash from the register, police continued.

The clerk pulled the drawer out and the suspect removed the money from the drawer and fled the scene, they say.

The investigation is on going.

Anyone who can identify the subject is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

