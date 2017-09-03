Clemson band gives memorable halftime performance

The Clemson University Tiger Band honored the Tigers' second national championship season one last time with a halftime show to remember.

Fans packed Memorial Stadium as the Tigers took on Kent State University during the home-opening game on Saturday, but it was what happened before the game and during halftime that reminded fans of last year's magical run.

The Tiger mascot ran the national championship trophy down the hill before the game, the school unveiled three different signs around the stadium marking the playoff appearance and title, and the band created a "31-0" formation to honor the score in Clemson's demolition of Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson beat out the Buckeyes for a rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship, and the band made it known once more during Saturday's halftime performance.

Members of the Tiger Band also formed the words "Dabo" and "Champs" on the gridiron.

Here's the full halftime performance:

The Tigers ended up defeating Kent State 56-3 in their season opener.

Clemson will face off against the Auburn Tigers next Saturday at 7 p.m.

