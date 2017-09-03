Deputies: 2 injured after shooting at Upstate bar

Spartanburg County Deputies say two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting at an Upstate bar early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they responded to FRIENDZ Bar located on Hwy 9 at approximately 4 a.m. for a reported shooting. When investigators arrived, they located a vehicle in the parking lot of the bar that had apparently been shot.

Once a crime scene was established, deputies learned that two individuals had been transported from the scene by personal car to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the gunshot victims are not cooperating with the investigation at this time.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.