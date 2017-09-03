Spartanburg Co. Deputies: 2 victims recovering from gunshot wounds after shooting on Scruggs Ave.

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting on Scruggs Avenue, per Spartanburg County deputies.

Deputies say the shooting occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Scruggs Avenue and N. Cleveland Park Drive.

One victim was transported to the hospital by a relative prior to deputies’ arrival. A second victim arrived at the hospital, also be personal vehicle. Both individuals had suffered gunshot wounds, deputies confirm.

At this time the victims' conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

