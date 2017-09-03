Spartanburg Co. Deputies: 2 victims recovering from gunshot wounds after shooting on Scruggs Ave.

The Carolina Panthers are releasing Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 3 hurricane as of early Sunday morning, is forecast to strengthen and move TOWARD the US, but exactly how close will it get and could it make landfall?More >
Police now have an answer after the Reedy River in Falls Park turned lime green on Saturday.More >
Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal train accident involving a pedestrian in Greer early Saturday morning.More >
North Korea's regime has "succeeded in making a more developed nuke," according to state news agency KCNA.More >
South Korean officials say they have detected an artificial 5.6 magnitude quake in North Korea and are analyzing whether Pyongyang has conducted its sixth nuclear test.More >
Our weather stays nice before rain moves in Wednesday, but all eyes will be on Irma.More >
Wofford takes on Furman. (9/1/17)More >
Police, fire crews, Hazmat and DHEC are investigating after a mysterious substance turned the Reedy River lime green on Saturday.More >
North Carolina Apple Festival takes place in Hendersonville, North Carolina. (9/2/17)More >
The University of South Carolina will take on NC State for the team's home opener at a neutral site in Charlotte, NC.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes with a season opener at home on Saturday.More >
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
The Spartanburg County coroner said he and deputies were investigating a death of Buckingham Road on August 31, 2017.
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
