Coroner: Upstate man dies from injuries 2 days after head-on collision

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a head-on collision that occurred on Main Street on Friday and turned fatal on Sunday.

Coroner Kent Dill said 67-year-old Carl D. Secrest Jr. of Travelers Rest was pronounced dead on Sunday - two days from the initial collision on Main Street at Williams Street.

Per the coroner, Secrest sustained significant injuries after he crossed the roadway into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle head-on.

He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment where he subsequently died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Secrest was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner said.

