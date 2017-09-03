Deputies investigating shooting at Whispering Pines Apartments after juvenile injured

A male juvenile was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries on Saturday after a shooting at Whispering Pines Apartments.

Deputies say around 4:20 p.m., they responded to a shooting near Whispering Pines Apartments on Abner Road. Once on scene they located a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was responsive and transported to the hospital.

At this time no arrests have been made, but charges are likely, deputies say.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.



More news: North Korea tests most powerful nuclear bomb yet

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.