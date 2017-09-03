Labor Day looks great, powerful Irma could be in Bahamas Friday

Our weather stays quiet before rain moves in Wednesday, but all eyes will be on Irma and its progress and intensity.

This evening, a fair sky is expected with overnight lows dipping into the mid 50s to low 60s once again.

Outdoor plans are looking fantastic for Labor Day Monday – lots of sunshine is on tap with highs in the 80s and a southwest breeze.

Tuesday will still feature sunshine, but some clouds will develop through the afternoon. There could be a few late afternoon or evening showers in the mountains.

A decently strong cold front will sweep through the region Wednesday, bringing a good chance of rain and storms to the entire area. At this time, there still appears to be little to no severe weather risk.

Behind this front, some refreshing air is expected as highs drop back into the 70s with a mostly sunny sky lingering into the weekend.

Beyond that, of course the attention will be on Hurricane Irma and where it could be moving toward.

Residents along the U.S. east coast, including the Carolinas, should begin reviewing their hurricane plans in the event Irma could threaten.

