Labor Day still great, powerful Irma could be in Bahamas Friday

Our weather stays quiet before rain moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday, but all eyes will be on Irma and its progress and intensity.

For the rest of the day, expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 80s gradually falling to the middle and lower 70s by 9 PM. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s.

Tuesday will still feature sunshine, but some clouds will develop through the afternoon. There could be a few evening showers or storms in the mountains, pushing into the Upstate after dark.

A decently strong cold front will sweep through the region Wednesday, bringing a good chance of rain and storms to the entire area.

Behind this front, some refreshing air is expected as highs drop back into the 70s with a mostly sunny sky lingering into the weekend. Expect the overnight lows to drop into the 50s area-wide, so wake-up weather could be cool for several mornings.

Beyond that, the attention will be on Hurricane Irma and where it could be moving to.

Residents along the U.S. east coast, including the Carolinas, should begin reviewing their hurricane plans in the event Irma could threaten.

