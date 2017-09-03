Police seek to identify suspect in cash grab at Greenville Citgo - FOX Carolina 21

Police seek to identify suspect in cash grab at Greenville Citgo

Police need your help to identify the suspect in a cash grab incident in Greenville.

According to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville City Police Department, the incident happened at a Citgo located at 1301 S Pleasantburg Drive on Sunday.

Bragg said the suspect grabbed cash from the register drawer inside the store.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police.

