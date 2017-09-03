Deputies: Suspect charged with attempted murder, domestic violence after shooting, pursuit

Deputies say a suspect is in custody after a shooting and vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the got a call around 7:13 p.m. in reference to a person shooting into an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Alhambra Blvd and Rosalee Drive.

Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to determine that the shooting was a domestic-related incident and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

At 8:53 p.m., deputies said they located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies said the suspect fled and deputies initiated a pursuit due tot he serious nature of the initial incident.

Deputies said they conducted a forcible stop on the suspect vehicle at Hwy 418 and Frontage Road.

The suspect, identified as Micoe Antonio Kelley, was taken into custody with out further incident.

Kelley has been charged with domestic violence first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and failure to stop for blue lights.

