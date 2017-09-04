Olive Garden to provide lunch to first responders on Labor Day

Olive Garden said its restaurants all across the country will be donating meals to first responders working on Labor Day.

Olive Garden said 2017 marks the 16th year for the Labor Day lunch program and all 800 restaurants will be participating.

In the Upstate, the Spartanburg location will be delivering meals to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville location will deliver to the Greenville Police Department, and Gaffney’s restaurant is feeding the Gaffney Fire Department.

In Western North Carolina, Olive Garden said the Asheville location will deliver meals to the Marion Fire Department and the Arden restaurant will send meals to Mountain Home Fire and Rescue.

