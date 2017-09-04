Landrum police searching for lost dog's owner

Landrum police are looking for the owner of a lost dog.

Police posted on Facebook that a female German shepherd was found on Highway 14 and South Shamrock Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The dog had a collar and red leash attached.

If this is your dog, police ask you to contact the Landrum Police Department or Spartanburg County Dispatch Center.

