Sitel looking to hire 250 full-time workers for Spartanburg call center

Sitel is holding hiring events to fill 250 full-time positions for its Spartanburg Customer Experience Center, the company stated in an e-mail.

Sitel said the contact center located at 895 Springfield Road is expanding its capacity with clients in the healthcare and financial services industries.

Open interviews will be offered at the site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 11.

“We are looking for top-notch contact center associates looking to put their compassion and talents to work for some amazing clients.” Stated David Rogers, Site Director. “The opportunities for growth are unlimited. We are looking for advocates, coaches, trainers and operations managers to help lead the center into 2018 and beyond.”

Sitel said entry-level positions start at $11 per hour, with some earning up to $12.50 once licensed. The company also offers paid training, benefits after one year.

People can also apply at jobs.sitel.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.