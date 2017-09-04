Sitel looking to hire 250 full-time workers for Spartanburg call - FOX Carolina 21

Sitel looking to hire 250 full-time workers for Spartanburg call center

Posted: Updated:
Sitel logo (Source: Sitel) Sitel logo (Source: Sitel)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Sitel is holding hiring events to fill 250 full-time positions for its Spartanburg Customer Experience Center, the company stated in an e-mail.

Sitel said the contact center located at 895 Springfield Road is expanding its capacity with clients in the healthcare and financial services industries.

Open interviews will be offered at the site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 11.

“We are looking for top-notch contact center associates looking to put their compassion and talents to work for some amazing clients.” Stated David Rogers, Site Director. “The opportunities for growth are unlimited.  We are looking for advocates, coaches, trainers and operations managers to help lead the center into 2018 and beyond.”

Sitel said entry-level positions start at $11 per hour, with some earning up to $12.50 once licensed. The company also offers paid training, benefits after one year.

People can also apply at jobs.sitel.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.