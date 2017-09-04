Fire chief: Possible drowning death under investigation on Lake - FOX Carolina 21

Fire chief: Possible drowning death under investigation on Lake Hartwell

Posted: Updated:
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple agencies are investigating a possible drowning after a body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning, per the Oconee County Fire Chief.

Chief Charlie King said crews were called to a possible drowning around 7 a.m. near the 123 bridge between Clemson and Seneca.

King said one body was recovered.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner, and SC Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.