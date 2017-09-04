Fire chief: Possible drowning death under investigation on Lake Hartwell

Multiple agencies are investigating a possible drowning after a body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning, per the Oconee County Fire Chief.

Chief Charlie King said crews were called to a possible drowning around 7 a.m. near the 123 bridge between Clemson and Seneca.

King said one body was recovered.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner, and SC Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

