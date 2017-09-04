Governor McMaster to visit Bob Jones University on Tuesday - FOX Carolina 21

Governor McMaster to visit Bob Jones University on Tuesday

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster (Facebook) S.C. Governor Henry McMaster (Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will visit Bob Jones University on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the university.

Governor McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the Bob Jones University Public Policy Organization's kick-off meeting.

The meeting will be held in Stratton Hall at 6 p.m. 

The event is free and open to the public. 

