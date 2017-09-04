Travelers Rest Speedway: Labor Day races held in honor of Allen Jacobs

The Travelers Rest Speedway is hosting a race in honor of fallen Greenville police officer Allen Jacobs Monday evening.

Jacobs was killed in the line of duty in 2016. A 17-year-old shot Jacobs and then turned the gun on himself.

The Travelers Rest Speedway said gates will open at 4 p.m. on Monday and the races begin at 8 p.m.

The races will include a 2,000 SECA Late Models Race, Limited Sportsman, Renegade, Pure Stock, Thunder Bomber, Stock 4, and FWD classes.

Tickets are $15 for the stands and $25 for the pits.

The speedway is located at 1452 North Highway 25.

