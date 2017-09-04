Clemson releases game notes as Tigers prepare to host Auburn - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson releases game notes as Tigers prepare to host Auburn

Clemson's co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott addresses the media on Labor Day (FOX Carolina/ Sept. 4, 2017) Clemson's co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott addresses the media on Labor Day (FOX Carolina/ Sept. 4, 2017)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Saturday will bring the battle of the Tigers are Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday evening in Death Valley.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

The Clemson Tigers rolled over Kent State 56-3 in their home opener on September 2.

Auburn defeated Georgia Southern 41-7 in their opening contest.

Clemson on Monday released the team’s updated stats and game notes heading into the Auburn game.

