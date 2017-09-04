Biltmore Forest Police: Large bear spotted - FOX Carolina 21

Biltmore Forest Police: Large bear spotted

BILTMORE FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Biltmore Forest Police Department issued a warning to residents Monday after officers said a large bear was spotted spotted.

The animal was seen in an area near Busbee and Forest roads.

Officers are urging residents to be cautious and alert when walking in the area. 

