West Union fire chief collects items for Hurricane Harvey relief

Donations will be sent to Texas tomorrow. (Source: FOX Carolina/Sept. 4, 2017).

Volunteers load the trailer with donations. (Source: FOX Carolina/Sept. 4, 2017).

The town of West Union is holding a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey relief on Monday, according to Mayor Linda Oliver.

Oliver said West Union's fire chief, Danny Eller, is in charge of the drive.

The drive is being held at the West Union Fire Department.

Eller, along with some firemen, will take a tractor trailer filled with donations to Texas on Tuesday.

