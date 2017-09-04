West Union fire chief collects items for Hurricane Harvey relief - FOX Carolina 21

West Union fire chief collects items for Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted: Updated:
Volunteers load the trailer with donations. (Source: FOX Carolina/Sept. 4, 2017). Volunteers load the trailer with donations. (Source: FOX Carolina/Sept. 4, 2017).
Donations will be sent to Texas tomorrow. (Source: FOX Carolina/Sept. 4, 2017). Donations will be sent to Texas tomorrow. (Source: FOX Carolina/Sept. 4, 2017).
WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The town of West Union is holding a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey relief on Monday, according to Mayor Linda Oliver.

Oliver said West Union's fire chief, Danny Eller, is in charge of the drive. 

The drive is being held at the West Union Fire Department. 

Eller, along with some firemen, will take a tractor trailer filled with donations to Texas on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: FOX Carolina teams up with Ingles for Hurricane Harvey donation drive

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.