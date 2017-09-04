Deputies: Warrant issued after man pulls gun during gas station altercation

According to Spartanburg County deputies, a warrant has been issued for a man's arrest after he pulled a gun on another man during an altercation at a Spartanburg gas station on Monday.

Deputies said a warrant was issued against Tico J. Cook for pointing and presenting a firearm.

According to the incident report, Cook initiated a verbal argument with the victim and used racial slurs. The victim confronted Cook, but a witness intervened and led the victim outside. Cook followed the victim out of the gas station where deputies said he pointed a small, silver gun at him. The victim fled to hide behind cars in the parking lot and was able to obtain the license plate information from Cook's car.

Spartanburg County deputies were able to identify Cook based on his vehicle information. Other witnesses confirmed the victim's account and deputies said a judge found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.