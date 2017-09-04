Deputies: Warrants issued for suspect after chase in stolen SUV

Spartanburg County deputies said warrants were issued for a man accused of leading them on a chase in a stolen SUV and then fleeing on foot Sunday.

Deputies said they were on routine patrol when they saw a Nissan Frontier that matched the description of a stolen vehicle driving down Harrington Street.

The vehicle was displaying a tag that came back for a Honda Civic and deputies said they attempted to pull the Frontier over.

Deputies said the vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued which spanned about two miles.

The chase ended on Ball Park Street where deputies said the driver stopped and ran into the woods.

A passenger was still in the car. Deputies said the woman admitted she had been riding in the car with her boyfriend Chase Keller and that she knew the SUV was stolen.

Deputies said the woman was ticketed for being party to a crime and allowed to go home.

K-9s were called in to search for Keller but the search was unsuccessful.

Deputies said a judge issued warrants charging Keller with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender, and driving under suspension.

