Family speaks out after elderly man killed in Anderson Co. hit-and-run

Investigators believe a maroon Ford Taurus struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene. (Source: SCHP)

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Troopers say the collision occurred on Flat Rock Road at Bluefield Road. Officials say a pedestrian was crossing Flat Rock Road when a car traveling south on Flat Rock Road struck the pedestrian. The car then left the scene, troopers said.

Troopers say the victim was transported by EMS to Anderson Medical Center where the victim later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. He was later identified as 73-year-old George Eugene Williams of Iva.

The coroner said Williams passed away in the emergency room at 2:15 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Brandi Williams, the victim's granddaughter, described him as a hardworking man.

"He worked all his life," she said. "He loved us, he loved his family a lot."

Williams said her grandfather had gotten out of his truck when it broke down on Flat Rock Road. While he was walking to a nearby gas station, he was struck and the driver fled the scene.

"It's hard to understand what happened and why somebody could do something like that," Brandi Williams said. 'He'd give you the shirt off his back and want nothing in return."

The collision remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team.

The coroner has ruled the death a homicide because it was a hit and run. Investigators say the vehicle that fled from the scene is possibly a maroon Ford Taurus. It should have damage to the front end of the windshield, they said.

Anyone with information about the collision or about the vehicle of interest, please contact the SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.

