Family speaks out after elderly man killed in Anderson Co. hit-and-run

The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
Multiple fire crews are working to identify hot spots after a heavily-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville.More >
Multiple fire crews are working to identify hot spots after a heavily-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol have charged a teen driver after she was accused of driving the wrong way on I-385 and striking another car, killing a 72-year-old woman, on September 1.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol have charged a teen driver after she was accused of driving the wrong way on I-385 and striking another car, killing a 72-year-old woman, on September 1.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 5 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 5 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Travelers Rest High School student in 2016.More >
A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Travelers Rest High School student in 2016.More >
Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department say posts circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping at Walmart turned out to be false.More >
Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department say posts circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping at Walmart turned out to be false.More >
A Laurens County rancher said he was inspired to jump in his truck and help victims of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast.More >
A Laurens County rancher said he was inspired to jump in his truck and help victims of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
Arrive on time or pay a fine. That’s the new policy at one Utah high school, and it’s not sitting well with some parents.More >
Arrive on time or pay a fine. That’s the new policy at one Utah high school, and it’s not sitting well with some parents.More >
Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast food all of September to those who download their mobile app, update the app or create a new account.More >
Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast food all of September to those who download their mobile app, update the app or create a new account.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Spark Spaces give people access to emerging technology, tools, craft materials and the resources they need to make crafts and creative projects at the library, according to officials at Spartanburg County Public Libraries.More >
Spark Spaces give people access to emerging technology, tools, craft materials and the resources they need to make crafts and creative projects at the library, according to officials at Spartanburg County Public Libraries.More >
The community gathered on Labor Day to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a memorial race at the Travelers Rest Speedway.More >
The community gathered on Labor Day to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a memorial race at the Travelers Rest Speedway.More >