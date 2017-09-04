Troopers investigating fatal hit and run on Flat Rock Rd in Ande - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating fatal hit and run on Flat Rock Rd in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of fatal hit and run on Flat Rock Road. (9/4/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal hit and run on Flat Rock Road. (9/4/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of fatal hit and run on Flat Rock Road. (9/4/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal hit and run on Flat Rock Road. (9/4/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Troopers say the collision occurred on Flat Rock Road.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and that the vehicle left the scene.

MAIT was dispatched to assist with the investigation.

Unity Church Road is currently blocked off while officials continue to investigate.

Few other details were immediately released.

FOX Carolina is on scene, working to learn more.

