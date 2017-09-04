Deputies: Upstate man charged with possession of meth after pursuit

A Cowpens man was arrested on Sunday after deputies say they found methamphetamine in his possession following a pursuit.

According to deputies, 24-year-old Jeffrey Dillon Peeler was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine under one gram, driving with a suspended license, failure to register vehicle, and failure to stop when signaled.

According to the incident report, deputies attempted to pull Peeler over when they noticed his car had a hand written license plate and suspected it to be stolen. Peeler pulled into a driveway, but accelerated away from the scene after deputies approached. According to the incident report, deputies then began to pursue Peeler in a traffic chase. The chase lasted 15 miles, they said.

After the chase, another deputy initiated a second pursuit of Peeler's vehicle. The second chase ended on Parris Bridge Road. According to deputies, Peeler had .8 grams of a white crystal substance in his pocket. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, they said.

Peeler remains in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

