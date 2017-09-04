Tryon police ask public for help IDing suspects in jewelry theft

Deputies say a suspect is in custody after a shooting and vehicle pursuit on Sunday.More >
The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 4 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
Spartanburg County Deputies say two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting at an Upstate bar early Saturday morning.More >
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >
The fourth annual Bacon Labor Day event took place in Travelers Rest on Sunday and Monday.More >
FOX Carolina & Ingles Markets are teaming up to collect supplies and donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. Donations will be collected at select stores through September 11.More >
Residents in Anderson County gathered for a day packed with family fun, live performances and fireworks.More >
Wofford takes on Furman. (9/1/17)More >
Police, fire crews, Hazmat and DHEC are investigating after a mysterious substance turned the Reedy River lime green on Saturday.More >
North Carolina Apple Festival takes place in Hendersonville, North Carolina. (9/2/17)More >
The University of South Carolina will take on NC State for the team's home opener at a neutral site in Charlotte, NC.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes with a season opener at home on Saturday.More >
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
