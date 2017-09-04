Tryon police ask public for help IDing suspects in jewelry theft

Tryon police ask for help in identifying these persons of interest. (Source: Tryon Police Department).

The Tryon Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in relation to a jewelry theft.

According to police, a man and woman stole jewelry from the Tryon Antique Mall located on S Trade Street on Aug. 28 at approximately 2 p.m.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest should contact Lt. Theda Rickman at the Tryon Police Department.

