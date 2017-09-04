Cold front brings chance of rain and cooler air, but watching IRMA

A mid-week front brings some rain and cooler air, but eyes are still on major hurricane Irma!

This evening, expect very nice weather continue with a clear sky and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday starts out sunny, but some scattered clouds move in through the day. There could be a few showers or storms in the mountains by late afternoon, pushing into the Upstate by sunset.

Rain still is possible Wednesday as the actual front moves through, but the better threat of heavy rain and storms appears to be shifting toward the midlands.

Following Wednesday’s front, very nice air is set to move in for Thursday into the weekend. Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

Major hurricane Irma will continue a track toward the Bahamas through the week, and you’ll want to get the latest HERE.

