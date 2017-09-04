Cold front brings storms and cooler air, but watching IRMA

Seasonal heat and humidity today, increasing clouds, and scattered thunderstorms pushing from the mountains to the Upstate during the afternoon and evening.

These will continue tonight and into the daytime Wednesday. High temperatures beginning tomorrow will drop into the 70s as a result of on and off showers and storms, but cooler air behind the cold front causing them will bring in not only cooler air, but clearer skies with highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to upper 70s in the Upstate.

This quiet weather will continue this weekend before rain arrives again on Monday with Hurricane Irma. It is now a category 5 hurricane forecast to move west into the Leeward Islands and eventually Puerto Rico over the next 36 hours where hurricane warnings have been issued.

Beyond that, it’ll continue on a more northwesterly track toward the Bahamas, Hispaniola, and Cuba and eventually south Florida by Saturday night.

There is still some uncertainty with this track, especially for the Carolinas around 1 week out, but those both in the Upstate AND the coast need to pay extra close attention to future forecasts as impacts could be felt by early next week.

