Fire crews battle well-involved cabin fire in Fair Play

Scene of fire on Carolina Point Drive. (Source: Oconee Co. Emergency Services)

Fire crews responded to a cabin fire in Oconee County Monday morning.

Fire officials say at approximately 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to calls of a fire on the 100 block of Carolina Pint Drive in Fair Play.

When crews arrived on scene they found a small “vacation cabin” well-involved in the fire.

Fire crews were able to control the fire in about 15 minutes.

The building was not occupied and no injuries have been reported, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

