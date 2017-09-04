Large crowds celebrate bacon at the fourth annual Bacon Labor Day festival

As the music plays and the crowds settle in, it starts to look like any other festival, but it doesn't take long to pick up on the theme.

"We are making bacon baby,” said Vendor Mollie Wolfe. “This is all about bacon."

With the smell of bacon in the air, vendors are having a hard time keeping up. Wolfe’s stand stayed busy, she is always a crowd favorite.

"We sold out of the chocolate covered bacon pretty quickly even though I made so much,” Wolfe said. “I made 40 pounds of chocolate covered bacon."

Wolfe has been selling out at the Bacon Labor Day festival for three years now, but she's best known for her bacon jerky.

"I've got a sweet lemon pepper and sweet sriracha which is still selling like hot cakes," said Wolfe.

She said the secret is a lot of love and patience. To be specific, it's 16 hours of love in each batch. Once it’s made, itt goes quick and she's hoping she has leftovers.

"I have a lot of friends who want me to bring some home,” Wolfe said. “And I wouldn't let them have any until I was done with the festival."

The flavors didn't stop there. Mark Rodeffer is the man in charge and he's tried just about anything that has bacon in it, but there's just one more box he has to check.

"It is new this year and I haven't actually tried it yet,” Rodeffer said. “I hope he's not out. It's a pulled bacon sandwich. So he actually takes an entire pork belly and slow cooks it like a pork shoulder. And then slowly pulls the bacon apart, so it's just pulled bacon on a bun."

He said there's only one rule, every vendor must have at least one menu item with bacon. Some items were more out there than others, and Tanja Cooper said she had to start with the bacon and grits. Then she said there was something she had her eye on.

"My last thing I'm going to try is the bacon funnel cake," Cooper said.

After enjoying the booths and listening to live music, we caught up with Cooper to see if the funnel cake lived up to the hype.

"So the long wait is over,” she added. “It is fabulous, it is sweet, salty and soft. Oh my, and the bacon is done just right."

