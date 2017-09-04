Large crowds celebrate bacon at the fourth annual Bacon Labor Day festival

Deputies say a suspect is in custody after a shooting and vehicle pursuit on Sunday.More >
Deputies say a suspect is in custody after a shooting and vehicle pursuit on Sunday.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 4 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 4 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
The community gathered on Labor Day to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a memorial race at the Travelers Rest Speedway.More >
The community gathered on Labor Day to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a memorial race at the Travelers Rest Speedway.More >
Multiple fire units battled a well-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville on Monday.More >
Multiple fire units battled a well-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville on Monday.More >
Residents are gathering for fun and family at the Upper South Carolina State Fair in Easley.More >
Residents are gathering for fun and family at the Upper South Carolina State Fair in Easley.More >
The fourth annual Bacon Labor Day event took place in Travelers Rest on Sunday and Monday.More >
The fourth annual Bacon Labor Day event took place in Travelers Rest on Sunday and Monday.More >