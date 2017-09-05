Spartanburg County Public Libraries introduce new Spark Spaces - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg County Public Libraries introduce new Spark Spaces

Spark Space (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 5, 2017) Spark Space (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 5, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County Public Libraries are introducing a new creative space where officials said visitors can “come together to tinker, create, design, build, and experiment.”

The spaces are called Spark Spaces.

They are do-it-yourself (DIY) spaces that offer hands-on learning opportunities for people age 12 and older.

Officials said the Spark Spaces give people access to emerging technology, tools, craft materials and the resources they need to make crafts and creative projects.

Spartanburg County Public Libraries will hold a ribbon cutting event to grand open the new spaces at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Library Headquarters on South Church Street.

Click here to visit the Spark Space Grand Opening event page.

