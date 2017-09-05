Habitat Spartanburg to raise walls on home for school cafeteria - FOX Carolina 21

Habitat Spartanburg to raise walls on home for school cafeteria worker

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Habitat Spartanburg said the walls of a home for a Spartanburg County school cafeteria worker would be raised Tuesday morning.

Officials said AFL is fully sponsoring the $70,000 Habitat for Humanity home being built for Crystal Thompson and her five children.

The home is being built on Bon Air Avenue.

A brick foundation has already been laid.

