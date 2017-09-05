Annual Roger Rice Memorial Ride set for September 17

The sixth annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride is set for Sunday, September 17, according to retired Laurens County sheriff Ricky Chastain.

Chastain said the motorcycle ride is held each year in memory of fallen Laurens County deputy Roger Rice and all fallen law enforcement officers across the United States.

The cost to ride is $15 per bike or vehicle.

The ride starts and ends at Destination Power Sports, located at 23165 Highway 76 in Clinton. Check-in starts at noon and the ride starts at 2 p.m.

The event will feature live music from Steele Justice, food, games and a live auction hosted by US Rep. Jeff Duncan.

Chastain said all Proceeds go to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund, which is used to assist law enforcement officers and their families in times of need.

