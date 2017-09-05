Laurens Co. man returns from helping with TX water rescues

A Laurens County rancher said he was inspired to jump in his truck and help victims of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast.

Eddie Rigney of Cold Point said just got back Tuesday from Lumberton, Texas

Rigney said his friends in the community all contributed money for him to load up his truck with water and head to Texas.

Once he was down in the Lone Star State, Rigney said he worked with boat rescue groups in the area to conduct water rescues.

Rigney said he rescued one woman who was stuck on the roof of her shed for three days and helped several elderly people whose homes were on dry ground but were unable to get food and medicine because the area all around them was under water.

At least 60 deaths have been attributed to Harvey and thousands of homes and businesses were damaged.

