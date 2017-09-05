Deputies: Grandparents charged after 2-year-old tests positive for drugs

McDowell County deputies said a Marion couple was arrested after their 2-year-old grandson tested positive for drugs.

Deputies said 50-year-old James Penland and 45-year-old Rebecca Tesner of Reds Hill Drive were both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Penland and Tesner are the grandparents and legal guardians of a 2-year-old boy who deputies said tested positive for marijuana and hydrocodone.

