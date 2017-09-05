Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Greenville Co. teen

A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Travelers Rest High School student in 2016.

Tyler Scraggs entered a guilty plea on Tuesday during a court hearing in Greenville County.

The judge sentenced Scraggs to ten years in prison.

The crash happened in November 2016 along Taylor Road near green. Investigators said Scraggs and three others were in a PT Cruiser that overturned.

Haylee Cantrell, 16, was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Cantrell was a junior at Travelers Rest High School.

Scraggs was arrested and charged with felony DUI following the crash.

Cantrell's mother also offered an emotional statement in the hearing, saying she didn't expect Scraggs to apologize.

The judge allowed Scraggs to address the Cantrell family and he offered an apology.

